Maharashtra: RT-PCR swab testing kits packed without safety protocols in Ulhasnagar slum, case filed

Women and children in the slum of Ulhasnagar found packing sticks used for swab tests without following Covid-19 protocols.

Women and children in the slum of Ulhasnagar in Maharashtra's Thane district were found packing sticks used for swab tests or RT-PCR tests without following Covid-19 protocols. According to reports, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) officials along with local police raided several houses in the Khemani slum.

The officials discovered that women and children involved in the exercise were not wearing face masks and hand gloves. The kits were being packed in an unhygienic environment, thus putting the lives of many at risk. The video of the incident has now gone viral in no time.

"We get Rs 20 for packing 1000 sticks. We usually made 5,000 such sticks and receive Rs 100 per day," a woman can be heard as saying in the video when asked how much money they make daily.

According to the UMC, several families in the slum of Ulhasnagar are making these kits since May last year. The UMC said that the packed kits having ‘Bio-Swab’ written on them were not used in corporation hospitals. The corporation has directed the private hospitals, chemists not to procure such kits.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been filed against contractor Mahesh Keswani.

