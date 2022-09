Maharashtra logs 619 Covid cases today; Mumbai adds 122

Follow us on Image Source : PTI It also revealed that 1,82,70,183 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the city so far, including 7,617 in the last 24 hours, down from 7,882 in the preceding 24-hour period.

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 619 COVID-19 cases and three fatalities, taking the tally to 81,18,804 and the toll to 1,48,327, the health department said.

A day before, the state had logged 611 infections and two deaths.

Of the three fatalities, Kolhapur circle reported two and Mumbai circle one.

Of the 619 cases, the highest 260 were reported from the Pune circle, and 219 from the Mumbai circle which includes the metropolitan region (MMR). Nashik (42), Nagpur (36), Kolhapur (24), Aurangabad (13), Akola (12), and Latur (11) circles reported less than 100 new cases.

With 686 people discharged in the last 24 hours, the count of recoveries in Maharashtra went up to 79,66,768.

Of the 3,709 active cases in the state, the highest 1,172 cases are in Pune, followed by 752 in Mumbai and 457 in Thane districts, the health department report stated.

Maharashtra's recovery rate stands at 98.13 per cent and the fatality rate 1.82 per cent.

With 22,872 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the number of samples examined so far in Maharashtra rose to 8,46,65,350, as per the report.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 81,18,804, fresh cases 619, death toll 1,48,327, recoveries 79,66,768, active cases 3,709, total tests 8,46,65,350.

Mumbai adds 122 cases

Mumbai on Saturday reported 122 COVID-19 cases and one death, which took the city's tally to 11,49,673 and the toll to 19,729, a civic official said.

It is the second day in a row when the addition to the tally was more than 100, he pointed out. The city had reported 106 cases on Friday.

Of the new cases, only nine are symptomatic, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official added.

The recovery count rose by 145 in the last 24 hours and reached 11,29,216, leaving the metropolis with an active caseload of 728, he said.

As per BMC data, the recovery rate is 98.2 per cent and the overall growth rate of cases between September 17 and 23 was 0.09 per cent, a dip below the 0.10 per cent mark in a while.

It also revealed that 1,82,70,183 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the city so far, including 7,617 in the last 24 hours, down from 7,882 in the preceding 24-hour period.

The caseload doubling time stood at 7,430 days, as per official data.

