Wednesday, September 29, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Maharashtra government approves over Rs 138 crore aid for kin of police COVID martyrs: RTI

Maharashtra government approves over Rs 138 crore aid for kin of police COVID martyrs: RTI

Nagpur resident Sanjay Thul had sought details under RTI Act about the total number of deaths in the police force due to the coronavirus and assistance provided by the govt to the families of the deceased.

PTI PTI
Nagpur Published on: September 29, 2021 16:42 IST
Right to Information, RTI Act, maharashtra police force, coronavirus, pandemic, covid strain, Mahara
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE).

Maharashtra govt approves over Rs 138 cr aid for kin of police COVID martyrs: RTI.

 

The Maharashtra government has approved financial assistance of over Rs 138 crore for the families of state police officers and other staff members who died while on COVID-19 duty, the government's response to an RTI query has revealed.

Nagpur resident Sanjay Thul had sought details under the Right to Information (RTI) Act about the total number of deaths in the police force due to the coronavirus and assistance provided by the government to the families of the deceased.

As per documents obtained by him, 370 Maharashtra police officers/staff members (excluding Mumbai) and 123 of Mumbai police died while on COVID-19 duty till September 14 this year.

The Maharashtra government approved financial assistance of Rs 138.50 crore for the families of such 277 state police officers/staff (excluding Mumbai city) and Rs 53 crore for the kin of 106 Mumbai police officers/staff, as per the response received under the RTI.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra: Cinema halls, theaters to reopen from October 22

ALSO READ: Maharashtra to reopen temples for devotees from October 7; first day of Navratri 2021

 

Latest India News

Write a comment

Click Mania
chunav manch uttar pradesh 2021

Top News

Latest News