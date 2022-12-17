Maharashtra: 1 dead, 3 injured as fire breaks out in Mumbai's Ghatkopar

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB/@ANI Fire breaks out in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area.

Maharashtra : A 43-year-old man was killed while 3 others sustained injuries after a fire broke out near the Parekh hospital in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area on Saturday.

The officials further said that the injured along with 22 other patients of the Parekh Hospital were shifted to the Rajawadi Hospital after they complained of breathlessness.

According to fire department officials, the fire erupted at the meter box located at the entrance of the 'Vishwas' building in the locality which housed the Juno Pizza Hotel at 2 pm.

"Three persons, who were trapped in the fire were rescued by the fire brigade personnel and rushed to the civic-run Rajawadi hospital," a fire department official said.

Qureshi Dedhia was declared dead at the hospital, the official said, adding that 18-year-old Taniya Kamble sustained 20 per cent burn injuries, while Kulsum Shaikh, 20, suffered from suffocation due to the fire.

"As a precautionary measure, 22 patients undergoing treatment in the adjoining hospital, were shifted to another medical facility," he said, adding that the blaze was brought under control.

