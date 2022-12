Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Debris which is visible after the fire was doused out.

Fire has broken out in the basement of Phoenix Hospital in Greater Kailash Part 1. Five fire tenders have reached the spot. According to details, the blaze has been brought under control. The fire call was received at 09:08 in the morning today. However, the cause of the blaze has not been ascertained yet.

No casualties have been reported in the incident so far. Further details are awaited.

