Maharashtra COVID-19 tally tops 43 lakh with 48,700 new cases, over 520 deaths

Maharashtra recorded as many as 48,700 coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the tally of infections in the state to 43,43,727, the death toll increased to 65,284 with 524 new fatalities.

As many as 71,736 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered patients to 36,01,796. The number of active cases stands at 6,74,770.

Over 5 lakh people vaccinated in Maharashtra

More than five lakh people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Maharashtra on Monday, the highest in a day so far, the state health department said. A statement issued by the department said the number is expected to rise further when the final figures come.

"Till 6 pm on April 26, more than five lakh people had been administered vaccine doses," the statement said.

With this, the number of people vaccinated so far in the state (first and second doses combined) stood at more than 1.48 crore, it said.

Mumbai logs lowest COVID-19 cases since March 30

Mumbai reported 3,876 new COVID- 19 cases on Monday, the lowest daily count since March 30, while 70 more patients succumbed to the infection, the city civic body said.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)'s updated data, with the addition of 3,876 cases, the COVID-19 tally increased to 6,31,527, while the death toll jumped to 12,853.

Also, 9,150 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, pushing the number of recovered cases to 5,46,861, the civic body said. With this, the tally of active cases has gone down to 70,373, it said.

Since the last few days, the number of discharged patients has been higher than the new COVID-19 cases. As per the BMC data, Mumbai's COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 87 per cent, while the infection growth rate has dropped to 1.09 per cent.

Maharashtra's recovery rate of COVID-19 cases is 82.92 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.5 per cent.

Currently, 39,78,420 people are in home quarantine and 30,398 are in institutional quarantine. (With PTI Inputs)

