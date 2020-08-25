Maharashtra: 2 dead, 19 still missing in Raigad building collapse; rescue operations underway

Image Source : ANI 2 dead in Maharashtra building collapse on Monday

At least two persons have been reported dead after a five-storey residential building collapsed in Raigad district of Maharashtra Monday evening. The incident was reported in the Kajalpura area of the district, where as many as 19 people are still feared trapped under the debris of the collapsed structure, while 7 have been rescued so far. The search and rescue operations at the site of the collapsed building still continue.

The Tarek Garden building, which was around 10 years old, collapsed at Kajalpura in Mahad tehsil around 7 pm, an official said.

There were around 40 flats in the building, the official said, adding those rescued were shifted to a local hospital at Mahad, which is around 170 km from Mumbai.

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were moved to the spot for rescue operations.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray spoke to the district officials and asked them to expedite the rescue and relief Raigad District Collector Nidhi Choudhari said that the man's body was recovered from the debris around 10 pm.

As the building began to collapse, around 70 people in the building ran out and managed to save their lives, the official said.

"We also came to know that many families are not residing in the building as they went to their native places due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown," she said.

Raigad District Superintendent of Police Anil Paraskar said PWD department officials and local people were helping in the rescue operation.

A viral video of the collapse showed a plume of dust rising from where the building had stood. Another video showed police trying to control several onlookers gathered at the collapse site.

"The collapse of a building in Raigad, Maharashtra is very tragic. Have spoken to DG @NDRFHQ to provide all possible assistance, teams are on the way and will be assisting with the rescue operations as soon as possible. Praying for everyones safety," Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted.

