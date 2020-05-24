Image Source : PTI Extremely ill-advised to reopen airports in red zone: Maharashtra Home Minister

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has said it is "extremely ill-advised" to reopen airports in red zone amid the coronavirus pandemic. The minister's comments follow Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri's announcement that all domestic flights are set to resume in India from May 25 as part of its gradual reboot of air travel services amid the pandemic.

Taking to his official handle on Twitter, the Maharashtra Home Minister posted a series of tweets opposing the move and explaining his stance.

"It's extremely ill-advised to reopen airports in the red zone. Mere thermal scanning of passengers inadequate w/o swabs. Impossible to have autos/cabs/buses ply in current circumstances. Adding positive passenger will add Covid stress to red zone," posted Anil Deshmukh on Twitter.

"Getting passengers to come from a green zone to a red one putting them to risk of exposure doesn''t make sense. Keeping a busy airport up & running with all Covid-safety measures will need huge staff presence and compound risk in the red zone," the minister added.

Its extremely ill-advised to reopen airports in red zone. Mere thermal scanning of passengers inadequate w/o swabs. Impossible to have autos/cabs/buses ply in current circumstances. Adding positive passenger will add Covid stress to red zone.#MaharashtraGovtCares — ANIL DESHMUKH (@AnilDeshmukhNCP) May 23, 2020

Deshmukh’s comments came a day after Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri asserted that all domestic flights are set to resume in India from May 25, i.e. Monday, as part of its graudal reboot of air travel services in the wake of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak.

Puri said, ''There's no contradiction between domestic flights beginning from May 25 and lockdown in India being imposed till May 31.''

Confirming the development, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said, ''There's no contradiction between domestic flights beginning from May 25 and lockdown in India being imposed till May 31.''

Of the 47,190 cases in Maharashtra, 28,817 are from Mumbai. The financial capital also accounts for 949 COVID-19 deaths.

The worst-hit Mumbai Metropolitan Region, which includes Mumbai and surrounding satellite towns, has reported 36,173 cases and 1,069 deaths.

(With PTI inputs)

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage