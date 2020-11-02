Monday, November 02, 2020
     
Maharashtra: Two AIMIM MLAs under scanner for facilitating illegal Bangladeshi immigrants obtain documents

India TV News Desk
Mumbai Published on: November 02, 2020 16:39 IST
AIMIM, Bangladeshi immigrants
The BJP has demanded a probe by the NIA in to the matter. 

Two AIMIM MLAs in Maharashtra have come under the lens of security agencies for allegedly facilitating illegal Bangladeshi immigrants obtain Indian documents. The MLAs in question are Mohammad Ismail and Shaikh Asif.

The two are accused of facilitating Bangladeshi immigrants get important Indian documents such as ration, Aadhaar cards, passport etc. According to reports, the two were issuing them letters on official letterheads. 

Sources told India TV that as many as five more MLAs are believed to be involved in the racket. 

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has demanded that the  Uddhav Thackeray government should order a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the matter.

