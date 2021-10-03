Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Ram Janmabhumi trust president Mahant Nritya Gopal Das unwell, to be hospitalized

The head of Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas and Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das's health has detoriated severely on Sunday, following complaints of pain in chest, fluctuating oxygen levels and excessive urine discharge. The seer is being brought to Lucknow from Ayodhya to be admitted to the Medanta hospital.

A team of doctors examined the ailing Mahant on Sunday morning in Ayodhya and then advised hospitalization after which the Mahant is being brought to Lucknow for hospitalization.

Last year, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, 83, had been hospitalized after testing positive for Covid. Since then, he has avoided public functions and has remained confined to his residence.

(inputs from Arvind)

