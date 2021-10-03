Sunday, October 03, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Ram Janmabhumi trust president Mahant Nritya Gopal Das unwell, to be hospitalized

Ram Janmabhumi trust president Mahant Nritya Gopal Das unwell, to be hospitalized

The seer is being brought to Lucknow from Ayodhya to be admitted to the Medanta hospital.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Lucknow Published on: October 03, 2021 16:43 IST
Gopal Das, Gopal Das fell ill, ayodhya , Ramjanmabhoomi, Ramjanmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra , President G
Image Source : INDIA TV

Ram Janmabhumi trust president Mahant Nritya Gopal Das unwell, to be hospitalized

The head of Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas and Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das's health has detoriated severely on Sunday, following complaints of pain in chest, fluctuating oxygen levels and excessive urine discharge. The seer is being brought to Lucknow from Ayodhya to be admitted to the Medanta hospital.

A team of doctors examined the ailing Mahant on Sunday morning in Ayodhya and then advised hospitalization after which the Mahant is being brought to Lucknow for hospitalization.

Last year, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, 83, had been hospitalized after testing positive for Covid. Since then, he has avoided public functions and has remained confined to his residence.

(inputs from Arvind)

ALSO READ | Post Mahant Narendra Giri's death, Balbir Giri to now head Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad

 

Latest India News

Write a comment

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News