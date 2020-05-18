'In worst-case scenario, MP coronavirus cases could rise as high as 60,000'

Image Source : INDIA TV 'In worst-case scenario, MP coronavirus cases could rise up to 60,000'

In the worst-case scenario, the coronavirus cases in the state of Madhya Pradesh could rise as high as 60,000, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said in an exclusive conversation with India TV. He assured the people of Madhya Pradesh to not be afraid and that government is taking all the measures to combat the virus.

"The way things are going, in the worst-case scenario, if virus peaks, there could be as many as 60,000 coronavirus cases in the state. The government is taking all the measures to control the virus. People of Madhya Pradesh do not need to be scared. We will learn to live with the virus," Chouhan said.

