Was not around Osho at time of his death: Ma Anand Sheela

Ma Anand Sheela, former chief aide of Bhagwan Shri Rajneesh alias Osho has broken her silence on his former guru and mentor's death. She said that it was an emotional goodbye for her to visit Osho's cremation site since she was nowhere around at the time of his death.

In an interview given to Associated Press, former spokeswoman of the Rajneesh movement said, “It was an emotional goodbye because at the time of his death I was nowhere around.”

Ma Sheela who starred in the Netflix documentary 'Wild Wild Country' which was based on Osho's 'utopian' in USA's Oregon state is now expected to feature in another upcoming Netflix documentary made by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment.

While she was the personal secretary to Osho, she was also the chief architect of his Rajneeshpuram ashram first in India then in USA.

Sheela Ambalal Patel was sentenced to 20 years in jain in America for attempted murder, assault, immigration fraud, wiretapping and setting fire to a county office, actions she took as tensions grew between members of the commune and their neighbors in Oregon.

She was granted parole after just 39 months due to good behavior. She eventually settled in Switzerland, where she now runs a home for mentally disabled people.

Ma Anand Sheela, during her first visit to India in 34 years, spoke to young women in Delhi, Sheela said, "Be yourself is my slogan. Stop judging, be friends with yourself."

When Associated Press asked her about her past she was unruffled. "I have nothing to apologise for," she said.

During her last days at the Ashram, Ma Sheela had fallen out of favour with Osho. After she left, Osho had once called her 'perfect bitch'. When asked about him, all Sheela had to say was "I know he's missing me."

