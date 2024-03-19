Holy relics of Lord Buddha return home after 26-day exposition in Thailand | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : ANI The relics of Lord Buddha and two main disciples brought back to India from Thailand.

New Delhi: Relics of Lord Buddha and those of his two main disciples, Arahant Sariputta and Maha Moggallana were brought back to India from Thailand on Tuesday.

Buddhist monks and religious heads offered prayers to Lord Buddha, in Delhi. The relics of Lord Buddha and those of his two main disciples, Arahant Sariputta and Maha Moggallana were brought back to India from Thailand, this evening.

These relics, revered by the Buddhist followers around the world, were ferried in a special Indian Air Force aircraft, befitting the status as a 'State Guest' on February 22.

Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi received the relics in a humble ceremony marking their return home.

The four Holy Piparahwa Relics of Lord Buddha and his two disciples are preserved in India.

While the relics of Lord Buddha is in the custody of the National Museum, the relics of his esteemed disciples were sent to Delhi by Madhya Pradesh for their eventual journey to Thailand for the exposition.

The relics were enshrined on February 23 for public veneration at the specially built mandapam at Sanam Luang pavilion in Bangkok.

This was the first time that the holy relics of Lord Buddha and his disciples were showcased together, the Union Culture Ministry earlier said.

As per the schedule, these holy relics were displayed at Ho Kum Luang, Royal Rujapruek, Chiang Mai, from March 4-8; Wat Maha Wanaram, Ubon Ratchathani, from March 9-13: and Wat Maha That, Aoluek, Krabi, from March 14-18.

Millions of people paid respects to the holy relics during the exposition and they will finally return to India amid full state honours, the officials said. The exposition in Thailand drew a phenomenal response.

Scenes of winding queues of devotees waiting with offerings since early hours of the day became a familiar sight in parts of Thailand, they said.

