Image Source : PTI PHOTO Lok Sabha passes Arms (Amendment) Bill

Makers of illegal arms and those carrying such guns will face a maximum punishment of life in jail if convicted under proposed legislation passed by Lok Sabha on Monday.

The Arms (Amendment) Bill, 2019 also ensures that those using a firearm in a rash or negligent manner in celebratory gunfire, endangering human life or personal safety of others shall be punishable with imprisonment to two years, or with fine which may extend to Rs one lakh, or with both.

Replying to a nearly three-hour-long debate, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the bill has been brought as a requirement to significantly impose weapons control in the country.

