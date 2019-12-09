Monday, December 09, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Lok Sabha passes Arms (Amendment) Bill

Lok Sabha passes Arms (Amendment) Bill

The Arms (Amendment) Bill, 2019 ensures that those using firearm in a rash or negligent manner in celebratory gunfire, endangering human life or personal safety

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: December 09, 2019 17:20 IST
Lok Sabha passes Arms (Amendment) Bill
Image Source : PTI PHOTO

Lok Sabha passes Arms (Amendment) Bill

Makers of illegal arms and those carrying such guns will face a maximum punishment of life in jail if convicted under proposed legislation passed by Lok Sabha on Monday.

The Arms (Amendment) Bill, 2019 also ensures that those using a firearm in a rash or negligent manner in celebratory gunfire, endangering human life or personal safety of others shall be punishable with imprisonment to two years, or with fine which may extend to Rs one lakh, or with both.

Replying to a nearly three-hour-long debate, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the bill has been brought as a requirement to significantly impose weapons control in the country.

Also Read| In push to Citizenship Bill, Shah's 'partition' attack on Congress in Lok Sabha | Highlights

Also Read| Citizenship (Amendment) Bill: What it means

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News