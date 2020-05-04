LiquorShops No 1 trend as people throng stores across cities

Image Source : ANI Assam: Liquor and sweet shops open in Guwahati following the revised guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

From Delhi to Bengaluru, Kolkata to Mumbai, India woke up to long queues outside liquor shops hours ahead of their opening post relaxation in lockdown curbs starting today (May 4). #LiquorShops was the No 1 trend on Twitter as photos of people lining-up outside alcohol shops spread on the social media and news channels.

On Google search, "Liquor shops open near me", "Liquor shops open near me now", "Liquor shops open in Delhi", "Liquor shops open in Mumbai" among others were the most searched thing. In national capital Delhi, liquor shops were allowed to open after 42 days of lockdown, large queues were seen in Burari, Mayur Vihar, Gandhi Vihar, Rohini and Janakpuri. Police had to be called in to manage the crowd, PTI reported. Authorities also had to also close some shops after social distancing norms and rules were flouted at many places.

Long queues were also witnessed in Bengaluru, Kolkata and financial capital Mumbai were people thronged the stores hours ahead of their opening. Liquor shops in standalone places have been allowed to operate during lockdown 3.0 with states issuing strict guidelines for its functioning. In Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam, four people lost their lives while trying to consume spurious liquor. Two more were battling for their lives at a hospital in Ratlam, PTI report said.

Indiatvnews.com brings to you glimpses of people huddling in front of liquor shops from across the country

Thane

Image Source : INDIA TV Outside several liquor shops, long queues were witnessed in Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Ratnagiri, and other towns. The Centre has allowed liquor sale across all the country, excluding containment areas, from today.

Mumbai

Image Source : INDIA TV People rushed to liquor shops in Mumbai early on Monday after the state government announced some relaxation during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Guwahati

Delhi

Image Source : ANI Long queue seen outside a liquor shop in C-Block, Vasant Vihar. Govt has allowed sale of liquor in standalone shops, neighbourhood (colony) shops or shops in residential complexes

Chattisgarh

Image Source : ANI Social distancing norms being flouted as people in large numbers queue outside a liquor shop in Rajnandgaon. The state govt has allowed liquor shops to open in the state from today except for the containment zones.

