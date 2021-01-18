Top bureaucrat Lav Agarwal's brother found dead in UP's Saharanpur

IAS Lav Agarwal's brother Ankur found dead in UP's Saharanpur.

Top bureaucrat Lav Agarwal's brother Ankur was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district on Monday evening.

According to reports, Ankur's licensed pistol was found near his body which was recovered from Pilkhani area in Saharanpur.

Lav Agarwal, joint secretary in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, had become the face of government's daily update on India's fight against coronavirus last year.

A 1996-batch IAS officer of the Andhra Pradesh cadre, Luv Agarwal was the central government's official spokesperson at the national media briefings to provide updates on the COVID-19 situation in the country throughout April and May, 2020. He appeared on the television daily in the evening updating the press regarding coronavirus cases and other related data.

More Details Are Awaited.

Latest India News