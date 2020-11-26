Phone call row: Lalu Yadav shifted from hospital director's bungalow to paying ward

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Lalu Prasad has been in th jail since December, 2017.

A day after his purported phonecall to a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA triggered an uproar in Bihar, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad on Thursday was shifted to the paying ward of Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS), Ranchi from the bungalow of the hospital's director.

Lalu, who has been convicted in multiple fodder scam cases, has been undergoing treatment at RIIMS for several ailments.

"Lalu Prasad Yadav was shifted from the bungalow of the director to room number A-11 of the paying ward today," Dr Waghmare Krishna Prasad, Additional Director of RIMS and Joint Health Secretary of Jharkhand, told PTI.

The former Bihar chief minister was transferred from the paying ward of the RIMS to the residence of its director in August to protect him

from exposure to coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the Jharkhand government has ordered a probe into the BJP's allegations that the Lalu made a phone call to its Bihar MLA Lalan Paswan asking him to abstain from voting during Speaker's election on Tuesday. Lalu reportedly lured the MLA offering him ministerial berth.

Lalu Prasad, who also served as the Railway minister in the UPA-I government, has been in th jail since December, 2017 in cases related to the fodder scam in the 1990s in undivided Bihar, when money was fraudulently withdrawn from treasuries in the name of supplying fodder to animals.

