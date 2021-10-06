Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Robert Vadra stopped on way to meet wife Priyanka Gandhi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Robert Vadra 'stopped' on way to meet wife Priyanka Gandhi in Sitapur

Robert Vadra, the husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, said that he was stopped on the way to Lucknow to meet Priyanka. Vadra said that he wanted to meet Priyanka and "make sure if she is fine".

"I am shocked beyond belief, how Priyanka has been arrested under Section 151 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). I spoke with her yesterday and she informed me that she has not been served with any order or notice. She has not been produced before a judicial officer and has not been allowed to meet her legal counsel," he said in a Facebook post.

"I am really worried for her and I had packed my bag to go to Lucknow now, when I was informed that I won't be allowed to step out of the airport. This is totally shocking that as a husband I can't even go & support my wife. Thankfully, she has a huge support of the masses," he added.

"But for me, my family & my wife comes first. I really hope & pray that she is released soon & is back home safe," Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi’s son-in-law said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Uttar Pradesh Police booked Priyanka and 10 others over apprehensions of breach of the peace as opposition leaders attacked the BJP and the government on her detention in Sitapur.

Priyanka and other Congress leaders were detained on Monday on their way to meet families of the farmers killed in violence during a protest over Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya’s visit in Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday.

Meanwhile, senior party leader P Chidambaram alleged that no notice or FIR has been given to her even after her 38-hour detention and was not allowed to meet her legal counsel. He described Priyanka's detention as "totally illegal" and "unconstitutional". In a statement, Chidambaram said the facts and circumstances concerning her detention "conclusively establish that there is no rule of law in UP".

Eight people, including a journalist, were killed in the violence, claiming the lives of both farmers and BJP workers. Farmer leaders have claimed that MoS Home Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra was in one of the cars, which they alleged knocked down some protesters who were opposing the deputy CM's visit.

