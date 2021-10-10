Lakhimpur Kheri Violence LIVE Updates: Ashish Mishra arrested; to be now produced in court

Sunday, October 10, 2021
     
Aged around 35, Ashish Mishra looks after the political activities of his father in his Kheri Parliamentary constituency. While his son was facing questioning by the SIT, Ajay Mishra was in his MP’s office in Lakhimpur city with lawyers and later came out to calm his supporters, who had assembled in large numbers outside the house and were shouting slogans in favour of him and his son. The Minister told them that Ashish was innocent and would come out clean.

New Delhi Updated on: October 10, 2021 6:29 IST

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: After more than 11 hours of interrogations, Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra was arrested late on Saturday in connection with the October 3 Lakhimpur Kheri violence. The development comes a day after the Supreme Court had expressed dissatisfaction over the state government's action in the case. Mishra appeared before the SIT at around 10.30 AM after the second summons was served to him the previous day when he did not turn up for interrogation. He was arrested at around 11 PM after being grilled by the SIT at the crime branch office in the Police Lines. Ashish Mishra was named in an FIR following allegations that he was in one of the vehicles that mowed down four farmers protesting over UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit last Sunday. Two BJP workers and their driver were allegedly lynched by angry farmers in the incident. Local journalist Raman Kashyap also died in the violence, which has triggered a political storm and put the BJP government on the back foot in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh.

  • Oct 10, 2021 6:28 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Lakhimpur Kheri LIVE: Ashish Mishra to be produced before Judicial Magistrate, says lawyer

    He was produced before Judicial Magistrate. Hearing on Monday - Oct 11 over whether he should be given police custody or not. For the time being, he will be in judicial custody. Police had sought 3-day custody, which we had objected to: Avdesh Kumar, Ashish Mishra's lawyer

  • Oct 10, 2021 6:27 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Lakhimpur Kheri LIVE: Crime branch takes Ashish Mishra

    Crime Branch takes Ashish Mishra, son of MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni from its office after his arrest

  • Oct 10, 2021 6:26 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Lakhimpur Kheri LIVE: What DIG said on Ashish Mishra's arrest

    Ashish Mishra, son of MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni, has been arrested as he was not cooperating during the interrogation and didn't answer few questions. He will be produced before the court: DIG Upendra Agarwal, Saharanpur

    DIG Upendra Agarwal was heading the monitoring committee investigating the FIR lodged against the minister's son and others in Lakhimpur Kheri incident

