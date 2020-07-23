Chaiwala applies for loan, gets ₹ 50,00,00,000 bank default notice

Image Source : ANI Chaiwala applies for loan, gets Rs 50,00,00,000 bank default notice

Rajkumar, a tea seller in Kurukshetra is now a bank defaulter. He claimed that he owes Rs 50 crores to banks without even taking a loan. “I had applied for a loan as my financial situation is dire due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Bank rejected it saying I already have debt of Rs 50 crore, don't know how it is possible,” the tea seller said.

Flabergasted by the unreal sum of money that he has been defaulted with by the bank, Rajkumar has said that he doesnt understand how the bank made him a loan defaulter when he never even took a loan from them. "I cannot understand that when I have not taken any loan, then who was given this loan in my name and when,” the tea-seller asked.

