  4. Kerala: 2 dead in flash floods, weather office issues red alert for THESE districts tomorrow

Kerala weather update: The red alert has been issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts for tomorrow and an Orange alert in Alappuzha, Kottayam and Ernakulam districts.

Sri Lasya Edited By: Sri Lasya @laasiyapriya Thiruvananthapuram Published on: September 05, 2022 16:59 IST
Image Source : PTI The weatherman has also issued an Orange alert for Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur indicating heavy rains on September 7, a day before Onam festival in the state.

Kerala weather update: The Indian Meteorological Department on Monday issued a red alert for four Kerala districts for Tuesday and an orange alert in three districts warning Keralites of extremely heavy rains. 

The red alert has been issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts for tomorrow and an Orange alert in Alappuzha, Kottayam and Ernakulam districts.

The weatherman has also issued an Orange alert for Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur indicating heavy rains on September 7, a day before Onam festival in the state.

A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while orange alert means very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rain. A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm. 

Two persons, including an eight-year-old child, died after being swept away in a flash flood at Mankayam waterfalls in Palode near here, police had said. Both were part of a group that was caught in the flash flood that occurred on Sunday evening.

"A group of 10 people had reached the area to attend a wedding. They tried to visit Brimur forest area but it was closed for public. So they visited the place where the incident took place. While eight persons of the group held on to a rock the other two were washed away," a police officer told PTI.

The body of the girl child was recovered on Sunday night itself, but the rescue team retrieved the other one today.

