Kerala Unlock 1.0 Guidelines: Inter-district bus service, film shooting allowed

Inter-district bus service, film shooting allowed in Kerala: CM Vijayan

In line with Central guidelines, the Kerala government on Monday extended the lockdownin containment zones till June 30, but eased curbs in many sectors including allowing indoor film and television shoots and inter-district bus services connecting neighbouring districts.

Addressing the media, Vijayan said that state will take a decision on opening of temples on June 8.

"We will take a decision on opening of temples on June 8 after the Centre's guidelines on it. Inter-district bus service can be allowed in a restricted manner. Film shootings can start at indoor locations and studios but with not more than 50 people," he said.

Giving details of easing lockdown restrictions, Vijayan said those coming from outside the state will have to register with the government's 'COVID Jagratha portal' and travel after taking pass.

The containment zones will remain under a curfew-like situation and people will be allowed only for attending funeral of close relatives and they should approach police station for passes,he said.

For trainjourney, passengers coming with return tickets from other states, need not undergo quarantine.

The government also decided to allow conduct of marriages at the Lord Krishna temple at Guruvayoor, but with limitedparticipation of not more than 50 people.

Besides the car driver, three passengers can travel in a four-wheeler, while in autorickshaws, only two passengers would be allowed, he said.

The Chief Minister said the academic session in the state began on Monday through an online facility and made it clear that the schools will not open until July end.

(With PTI inputs)

