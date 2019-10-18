Kerala state Nirmal Lottery NR-143 Results: First prize worth Rs 60 lakh; Direct link to check

Kerala Nirmal Lottery Results: The Kerala state lottery department is all set to announce the results of Kerala Nirmal Lottery NR-143 today. The lucky first prize winner of Kerala Nirmal Lottery will get a whopping Rs 60 lakh while the second and the third prize winners will get Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively.

The consolation prize of the lottery is worth Rs 8,000. The results of the Kerala Nirmal Lottery will be announced live today 3 pm onwards while the official results will be available at keralalotteries.com 4 pm onwards.

The lottery price of a single ticket is Rs 40, while the entire book costs Rs 750. If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala.

On winning the lottery, the winners will have to submit their lottery tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs.

Those who bought Kerala State lottery AK-413 and are waiting for the results can check the official website. Alternatively, they can also click on the direct link provided below, which will be activated as soon as the results will be announced, to check the winner list.

Kerala Nirmal Lottery NR-143 Today: Check Direct Link here

The state lottery is one of the biggest sources of overnight cash flow in Kerala, helping many to fulfil their dreams. People those who aspire to set up their own business, for them, they try their luck through buying state lottery.

The state government organises four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra. There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.