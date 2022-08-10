Kerala: ED raids Karuvannur Co-operative Bank in Rs 104 crore fraud case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Kerala: ED raids Karuvannur Co-operative Bank; fraud of Rs 104 crore reported

Kerala: The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday conducted raids at the Karuvannur Co-operative Bank. Raids were also conducted at the houses of four accused in the bank fraud case in Thrissur.

A fraud of nearly Rs 104 crore was reported in Karuvannur co-operative Bank.

The action comes at a time when the agitated depositors are on a warpath against the management of the ruling CPI(M)-controlled Karuvannur Cooperative bank, located at Irinjalakuda, demanding return of their investment.

The Opposition Congress had recently urged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to hand over the investigation into the Cooperative bank scam to CBI, alleging that there was not much progress in the ongoing probe by the state agencies.

After a brief interval, the bank again sparked a controversy last month over the death of a woman depositor, whose family had alleged that she was denied money for advanced treatment by the management despite having lakhs of rupees as deposit in the bank.

They also staged a protest sit-in in front of the bank with the woman's body, following which opposition parties came out against the ruling CPI(M) which controls the bank.

The loan scam was reported in the bank, located in Thrissur district, in July 2021, following which a case was registered against six bank officials and an inquiry launched.

After several people including local customers raised apprehensions about the bank's functioning, an audit was conducted there recently, in which the charges were reportedly found to be true.

During the inspection, it was also found that loans were sanctioned on the property pledged by local customers without their knowledge and the loan amount was credited multiple times to the select account.

Following allegations, the 13-member committee of the Marxist party-ruled bank was disbanded.

