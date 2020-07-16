Kerala gold smuggling case: Former IT secy M Sivasankar suspended, dept probe to continue, says CM

Image Source : ANI A three-member team of Customs officials at the residence of M Sivasankar to serve him a notice to appear for questioning in connection with the ongoing probe in the gold smuggling case.

The Kerala government on Thursday suspended senior IAS officer M Sivasankar pending inquiry, in connection with his alleged links with the accused in the sensational gold smuggling case. The suspension has been done based on a probe report by a panel headed by the state Chief Secretary, Chief Minister Pinrayi Vijayan said. Sivasankar violated All India Service rules, said CM Pinarayi Vijayan announcing the decision. The departmental probe against him will continue, said the CM.

Chief Secretary Vishwas Mehta had earlier finalised a report that was forwarded to the state government recommending action against Vijayan had appointed a two member committee comprising the chief secretary and finance secretary to probe the role of Sivasankar. Vijayan had appointed a two member committee comprising the chief secretary and finance secretary to probe the role of Sivasankar.

The Customs seized the gold, weighing over 30 kg and valued at around Rs 15 crore on July 5. The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which has been entrusted with the probe into the case has booked four accused-- Sarith, Swapna Suresh, Sandeep Nair and Fasil Fareed under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

