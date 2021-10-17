Kerala floods: Several dead as heavy rains pound state; Sabarimala devotees asked to call off visit

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Tirunelveli: Devotees who came to offer prayers at Nambi temple being rescued from a flood-affected area following heavy rain

In view of the continuous rainfall and floods in Kerala, Lord Ayyappa devotees have been asked to refrain from visiting the Sabarimala temple on October 17 and 18. Heavy rains have created a flood-like situation in the state, especially in the Pathanamthitta district and the dangerously high water level in the Pamba river has added to the chaos.

Shutters of Maniyar Dam in Pathanamthitta district opened after an increase in the water level of the reservoir due to heavy rainfall, followed by low-pressure formations in the southeast of the Arabian Sea off the coast of Kerala.

Kerala Revenue Minister K Rajan has reached Kottayam collectorate to take stock of the rain situation in the district.

Four people died in landslides in Koottickal in Kottayam and Kokkayar in Idduki districts of Kerala and 12 persons went missing on Saturday due to heavy rainfall in the state.

According to Kerala Minister VN Vasavan who is camping in Kottayam, bodies of three people have been found in the landslide in Koottickal in Kottayam.

"Officially we have confirmed three deaths in Kottayam and one in Idukki in landslides. All government machinery has been pushed into immediate rescue operations. As many as 12 persons are missing as per official figures out of which four are in Kottayam," said Vasavan.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday has issued a red alert in five districts, an orange alert for seven districts and a yellow alert for two districts of Kerala amid continuous rainfall being recorded in various parts of the state.

