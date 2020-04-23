Karnataka to test journalists for coronavirus from today

Image Source : AP Karnataka to test journalists for possible coronavirus exposure.

Taking note after several journalists in Mumbai, Chennai tested positive for coronavirus, the Karnataka government will now test city journalists for a possible coronavirus, The health department has said the government will set up two-day camp in Bengaluru from Thursday (today) onwards.

"The COVID-19 test will be conducted on the journalists at the state-run hospital in the city's eastern suburb on Thursday (today) and Friday," state information Joint Director DP Muralidhar informed.

Following media reports that 53 journalists in Mumbai have contracted the virus, state Education Minister Suresh Kumar wrote to Yediyurappa for a medical check-up of all journalists in the city, as many of them have been on the field to cover the outbreak and spread of the infection for over a month now.

"All journalists have been informed about the check-up once arrangements are made, as their health is equally of concern to the state government," information joint director DP Muralidhar said.

Similar medical camps will be held in other cities and towns across the state for the health check-up of journalists working in the semi-urban and rural areas.

(With inputs from IANS)

