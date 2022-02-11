Hijab ban controversy LIVE Updates: Plea filed in Supreme Court challenging Karnataka HC order

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Muslim women hold placards while wearing burqa and hijab to stage a demonstration in support of female Muslim students, in Prayagraj, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.

An appeal has been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the direction of the Karnataka High Court that has asked students not to insist on wearing any cloth on campuses of educational institutions which can instigate people, till the matter is resolved. The plea filed by a student has sought a stay on the direction of the high court, which is hearing the hijab issue, as well as the proceedings going on before the three judge bench. The appeal contended that the high court has sought to curtail the fundamental right of Muslim student women by not allowing them to wear the hijab. The high court has posted the matter for Monday and also said educational institutions can resume classes for students. The three-judge full bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice J M Khazi and Justice Krishna S Dixit, which was formed on Wednesday, also said it wants the matter to be resolved at the earliest but till that time peace and tranquillity is to be maintained. "Till the disposal of the matter, you people should not insist on wearing all these religious things," Awasthi had said. "We will pass an order. Let the schools-colleges start. But till the matter is resolved, no student should insist on wearing religious dress", he had said.

