Karnataka election: 'We all are aspirants but...,' says Siddaramaiah on DK Shivakumar over CM post

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE There is a rivalry between Siddaramaiah and Shiva Kumar over CM post candidature

Karnataka election 2023: In an attempt to iron out possible infighting in Karnataka Congress over chief minister candidature, sate LoP and former CM Siddaramaiah on Friday said there is nothing wrong to be an aspirant for the top job.

"We all are aspirants but we are not fighting. DK Shivakumar (Congress president) is also one of the aspirants, I'm also one of the aspirants and G Parameshwara is also an aspirant. Nothing wrong with it," He asserted.

Karntaka will go to poll this year. Congress is the second biggest party following JD-S in Karnataka. The grand old party stepped up its poll compaing to woo voters amid reports of rivalry between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar.

Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar leading Congress compaign

Recently, Siddaramaiah and state Congress president Shivakumar did a separate bus tour as part of the party's 'Praja Dhwani Yatre' ahead of assembly elections, after concluding the joint tour in the first phase.

One team of Congress leaders headed by Siddaramaiah toured assembly constituencies in north Karnataka region, while Shivakumar led the way in southern districts.

Hitting the road in the poll-bound state, the Congress on January 11 had begun its first phase of statewide 'Praja Dhwani Yatre' from Belagavi.

As part of the bus yatra then, both Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah, who are nursing chief ministerial ambitions in the event of the Congress coming to power, traveled jointly until January 29.

(With agency input)

Read- Nagaland Election 2023: 'Congress' policy is to get votes and forget', says PM Modi at BJP-NDPP's poll rally

Latest India News