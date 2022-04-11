BJP plans its Karnataka push from April 12: Will assembly elections be preponed?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Right) with BJP Chief JP Nadda (Centre).

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is planning to start its outreach campaign ahead of the Karnataka Assembly election, scheduled for early nexy year. According to reports, BJP may begin rallies, meeting with party workers, ground level cadres from April 12. Karnataka is the only state in southern India where the saffron party is in power. Looking at the party's campaign plan, is it a sign that the elections in the state are going to be preponed?

For the campaign, the saffron party has constituted three teams under three different leaders. The command of the first team has been given in the hands of BJP National General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh. In this team, there will be a total of 8 members comprising of former CM Yeddyurappa, Major and Medium Irrigation Minister Govind Muktappa Karjol, Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashok, National General Secretary of BJP CT Ravi, among others.

BJP's Karnataka State President Nalin Katil will lead the second team which will have 7 members including Jagdish Shettar, Eshwarappa and others.

And the third team has been formed under the leadership of the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, in which apart from the CM, 9 other members will be there including Sadananda Gowda, Prahlad Joshi.

All the three teams will campaign in separate divisions of Karnataka.

The team will stay in a division for two days during which leaders will interact with district units and public representatives. There will be a gathering of workers in every division and constituency as part of election preparation.

Reports say the party has prepared a roadmap for the assembly elections which will be discussed and finalised at the state executive meeting to be held at Hospet on April 16-17. BJP president JP Nadda will be present in this meeting.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had set a target of winning 150 seats in the state election due early next year. Karnataka assembly has a total of 224 seats.

