Karauli stone-pelting: Rajasthan CM Gehlot urges people to maintain peace, section 144 imposed

Highlights Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot appealed to the people of Karauli to maintain peace.

His statement came after the stone-pelting incident in Karauli on Saturday evening.

The incident took place at a motorcycle rally taken out to celebrate the Hindu new year.

In light of the Karauli stone-pelting incident, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot appealed to the people to maintain peace and asked them to stay away from the miscreants.The incident took place in Karauli on Saturday evening at a motorcycle rally taken out to celebrate the Hindu new year.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Gehlot said, "I have spoken to DG police. Police and administration are present there. I appeal to the public to maintain peace and stay away from miscreants who are present in every religion." The Chief Minister said that he has directed the police to identify the anti-social elements.

Meanwhile, Former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje Scindia on Saturday blamed the state government authorities for the incident in Karauli at a motorcycle rally taken out to celebrate the Hindu new year. She said that the incident could've been averted if the administration had been vigilant. The former chief minister also demanded strict action against the culprits.

The police control room of Karauli initially said that over 35 persons were injured. The ADG said many of the injured were discharged after primary treatment while around 10 were admitted to a local hospital and one was referred to SMS hospital in Jaipur in critical condition.

Section 144 imposed, internet suspension in Karauli

Section 144 was imposed in Karauli from 6:30 pm on Saturday to 12 am on April 4. Mobile internet has also been suspended in Karauli, which is 170 km from state capital Jaipur. Officials said 600 policemen, including 50 officers of the ranks of deputy superintendent of police and inspector, have been deployed and three IPS officers have been sent from Jaipur to Karauli.

"Section 144 imposed in Karauli from 6:30 pm today, April 2, to 12 am on April 4, in connection with a case of stone-pelting at a 'Shobha Yatra' (bike rally) in the city. Internet to also be shut on April 2 and 3 (till midnight)," said Karauli DM Rajendra Singh Shekhawat.

