OPINION | KANGANA CONTROVERSY MAY COST THE CONGRESS HEAVILY

An unseemly controversy has arisen over a derogatory comment made by Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate against actor Kanagana Ranaut, who has been fielded by BJP as its candidate from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. The National Commission for Women has written to the Election Commission to take stringent action and file a police case against Shrinate over the "dirty language" allegedly used by her, which amounts to character assassination.

"A woman can wear whatever she wants", said NCW chief Rekha Sharma. BJP has demanded the dismissal of Shrinate as Congress spokesperson. On her part, Shrinate wrote on social media that "somebody who had access to my Facebook and Insta accounts posted a disgusting and objectionable post. As soon as I came to know about this, I removed that post. Anyone who knows me well, understands that I never make personal remarks about any woman".

In reply, Kangana wrote on social media that in the last 20 years of her career, she had played all kinds of roles as a woman.."From a naive girl in Queen to a seductive spy in Dhaakad, from a goddess in Manikarnika to a demon in Chandramukhi, from a prostitute in Rajjo to a revolutionary leader in Thalaivii. We must free our daughters from the shackles of prejudices, we must rise above the curiousity about their body parts and we must refrain from using sex workers' challenging lives or circumstances as some kind of abuse of slur..every woman deserves her dignity."

The comment posted against Kangana on Supriya Shrinate's social media account cannot be justified by any means. This was highly improper. Supriya Shrinate's mistake can cost the Congress heavily. It is true that Kangana and controversy more often go together, and she has made her entry into politics now. Looking at the political equations in Mandi constituency, Kangana may win in the name of Prime Minister Modi, but controversies may continue in future, because she never refrains from speaking out on issues.

