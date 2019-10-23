Kamlesh Tiwari murder case: Gujarat court grants UP Police transit remand of two accused

Image Source : PTI A transit remand is granted when the accused is to be produced before a court in another city.

A court here on Wednesday granted an Uttar Pradesh Police team transit remand of two accused held in connection with the murder of Hindu Samaj Party leader Kamlesh Tiwari.

Surat residents Ashfaq Shaikh (34) and Moinuddin Pathan (27) were nabbed from Gujarat-Rajasthan border near Shamlaji by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad on Tuesday night.

They were handed over to a team of Lucknow Police and produced before an Ahmedabad court on Wednesday. The court granted Lucknow Police their 72-hour transit remand.

Gujarat ATS had said it tracked down Shaikh and Pathan through "technical surveillance" when the duo contacted their family members and friends after running out of money while on the run.

Tiwari was killed at his house in Lucknow on October 18, allegedly because of certain provocative statements he had made in the past.

Uttar Pradesh Police and Gujarat ATS had earlier arrested Maulana Mohsin Shaikh, Faizan and Rashid Pathan in the case from Surat.

