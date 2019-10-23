Wednesday, October 23, 2019
     
Kamlesh Tiwari murder case: Yogi announces Rs 15 lakh for victim's family

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, the chief minister has said that the trial of Kamlesh Tiwari's assailants should be done in fast track courts and charges should also be framed against those involved in the conspiracy of the murder.

IANS IANS
Lucknow Published on: October 23, 2019 17:11 IST
Yogi Adityanath has announced a compensation of Rs 15 lakh
Image Source : PTI

Yogi Adityanath has announced a compensation of Rs 15 lakh for the family of  Kamlesh Tiwari.

 UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a compensation of Rs 15 lakh for the family of slain Hindu leader Kamlesh Tiwari.

The chief minister also announced a house in Mehmoodabad tehsil in Sitapur district for the family.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, the chief minister has said that the trial of Kamlesh Tiwari's assailants should be done in fast track courts and charges should also be framed against those involved in the conspiracy of the murder.

Kamlesh Tiwari, head of the Hindu Samaj Party, was killed in his office in Lucknow on October 18.

Both the assailants, Moinuddin and Ashfaq, have been arrested in Gujarat and half a dozen persons have been detained for their involvement in the crime.

