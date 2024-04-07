JP Nadda's stolen car recovered from Varanasi, two arrested

Follow us on Image Source : FILE JP Nadda

BJP president JP Nadda's wife's stolen car has been recovered from Varanasi on Sunday. The Fortuner car was stolen from Delhi's Govindpuri area on the late night of March 18.

Police have arrested two persons in connection to the case. The arrested persons have been identified as Shahid and Shivang Tripathi, residents of Badkhal near Uttar Pradesh's Faridabad.

According to the police, the accused had used a Creta car to travel to Delhi to steal Nadda's car. The car was first taken to Badkhal where its number plate was changed. The accused had planned to send the car to Nagaland. It had already reached Varanasi via Aligarh, Lakhimpur Kheri, Bareilly, Sitapur, Lucknow.

Earlier, Mallika Nadda's car was reported stolen from a service centre in Govindpuri in Delhi. The car was taken to a service centre in Govindpuri, following which it was allegedly stolen. The car's driver had filed a complaint on March 19. The police registered a case and began searching for the car.

