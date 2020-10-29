'Hopefully now he sees some light': JP Nadda's jibe at Rahul Gandhi after Pak MP recalls Abhinandan's release

Image Source : PTI JP Nadda accuses Congress of weakening the country's armed forces by questioning their valour.

Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda on Thursday launched a no-holds-barred attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over a Pakistan MP's remark about the release of IAF fighter pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman in February 2019. In a series of tweets, Nadda accused the country's grand old party of weakening the country's armed forces by questioning their valour. He alleged that the Congress premised its entire campaign around keeping armed forces weak.

"They mocked our armed forces, questioned their valour and tried every trick to ensure India doesn’t get latest Rafale Planes. The people India rejected such politics and punished Congress," he tweeted.

"Congress’ princeling does not believe anything Indian, be it our Army, our Government, our Citizens. So, here is something from his ‘Most Trusted Nation’, Pakistan. Hopefully now he sees some light..." he tweeted along with the video of the Pakistani MP.

In a speech in the National Assembly, PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq said that Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa's legs were shaking while Foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi told a meeting that India was about to attack their country in February 2019. According to Ayaz, Qureshi pointed out that if Islamabad did not release Abhinandan, New Delhi will attack Pakistan "that night by 9 pm."

Wing Commander Abhinandan had on February 27, 2019, shot down a Pakistani F-16 jet in Kashmir. However, his MiG-21 was also shot and he parachuted into Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) from where he was captured by the Pakistani forces. The Imran Khan government on March 1 released the IAF pilot.

