Jharkhand: Mother sells newborn baby for Rs 4.5 lakh in Chatra, 11 detained including brokers

Mother sells newborn: In a shocking incident, a woman allegedly sold her newborn baby for Rs 4.5 lakh soon after his birth in Jharkhand's Chatra district. According to police, at least eleven people were detained as soon as the matter came to the light.

They further said that Asha Devi, the mother of the newborn, has also been taken into custody. Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Avinash Kumar said that the police swung into action and rescued the newborn from the Bokaro district within 24 hours, after Chatra's Deputy Commissioner Abu Imran received information about the incident.

Police seize Rs 1 lakh from newborn's mother

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, Kumar said police seized Rs 1 lakh from Asha Devi. Her detention led the police to a 'Sahiya didi', identified as Dimple Devi. Based on the lead provided by Dimple Devi, police apprehend the other accused and rescued the baby from Bokaro, the officer said.

A couple from Badkagaon village in Hazaribag district struck deal with two brokers of Chatra and Bokaro for the newborn for Rs 4. 5 lahks, he said.

Case filed against Sadar Hospital doctor

While Rs 1 lakh was given to the mother of the baby, the rest Rs 3.5 lakh was shared among the brokers, he added. Meanwhile, the Chatra police also registered a case against Sadar Hospital doctor Manish Lal in connection with the matter.

