ISKCON temple in Vrindavan live streams Janmashtami celebrations | Watch

The auspicious day of Janmashtami began with the playing of clarinet and the thunderous sound of drums followed by a 'Mangala Aarati' amidst chanting of devotional music, in Mathura. The Bhagwat Bhavan Temple, the sanctum sanctorum of the Janmasthan, has been given the shape of a 'Purnendu Kunj', sparkling with gems like pearls, diamonds and ruby.

New Delhi Published on: August 12, 2020 8:53 IST
Image Source : PTI

Mumbai: A priest offers prayers to Lord Krishna during Krishna Janmashtami celebrations at ISKCON temple, at Juhu in Mumbai, Aug. 11, 2020.

Janmashtami is being celebrated with full fervour today and full arrangements have been made to live stream the puja. In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, devotees will not be allowed entry inside the temples in Mathura, an official has confirmed. Devotees can watch the LIVE streaming of the Janmashtami celebrations below.

A heavy police force has been posted at the entrance of main temples in Mathura to prevent the entry of devotees, District Magistrate Sarvagya Ram Mishra said.

The auspicious day of Janmashtami began with the playing of clarinet and the thunderous sound of drums followed by a 'Mangala Aarati' amidst chanting of devotional music, Sharma said.

The Bhagwat Bhavan Temple, the sanctum sanctorum of the Janmasthan, has been given the shape of a 'Purnendu Kunj', sparkling with gems like pearls, diamonds and ruby.

Normally after 'Abhishekam', 'Charnamrit' (a mixture of milk, curd, khansari, ghee and honey) is distributed among devotees in the Radha Raman Temple, Radha Damodar Temple and Shah Ji Temple.

However, there will be no distribution of 'Charnamrit' in Radha Damodar and Shah Ji temples this year since priests have expressed their inability to control crowds.

With the help of police to maintain social distancing, the 'Charnamrit' will be distributed in an open area in front of the Radha Raman Temple in Vrindaban, Padmanabha Goswami, the secretary of the shrine, said.

Devotees not wearing masks or not observing social distancing will be denied 'Charnamrit', he said.

'Dadhikana', an annual ritual to mark the arrival of Krishna in Gokul on the next day after Janmashtami, has been cancelled this year owing to spread of the coronavirus pandemic. 

Pictures and videos showing Janmashtami celebrations were also shared on the social media

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

