Terrorist on mission to kill shopkeeper in Baramulla shot dead: J&K Police

A terrorist was killed by the security forces and identified during a retaliatory firing in Baramulla on Thursday. The Kashmir Zone Police has said they have managed to recover a pistol, a loaded magazine and one Pakistan-made grenade from the slain terrorist. He was on a mission to target one shopkeeper in Baramulla, stated the police.

According to the police, the terrorist has been identified as Javed Ah Wani of Kulgam district. He assisted terrorist Gulzar, who was killed on October 20, in the killing of 2 labourers from Bihar in Wanpoh.

The terrorist was shot dead after he fired at the security forces when he was intercepted while on his way to kill a shopkeeper, they said, adding that the terrorist was involved in the killing of two civilians from Bihar.

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said, “Killed terrorist is hybrid type, identified as Javed Ah Wani of Kulgam district and he has assisted terrorist Gulzar (who was killed on October 20) in the killing of 2 labourers from Bihar in Wanpoh. He was on mission to target one shopkeeper in Baramulla.”

A group of terrorists opened fire on an Area Domination Patrol (ADP) party of the Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in Cherdari of Baramulla.

"Terrorists fired on ADP of Army and Police in Cherdari, Baramulla. Alert parties retaliated and 1 terrorist was killed. Identification is being ascertained. 1 pistol, 1 loaded magazine and 1 Pak grenade were recovered from his possession," said Kashmir Zone Police.

