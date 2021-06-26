Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE J&K: Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in Shopian's Hanjipora area, operation underway

Security forces have gunned down a terrorist during operation Hanjipora, which was launched here in Shopian on Friday.

In a statement, the Northern Command of the Army said that the second terrorist has surrendered on persuasion.

"Op Hanjipora, Shopian. A joint operation was launched yesterday afternoon based on inputs. Area cordoned and contact established. Firefight ensued. One terrorist eliminated initially. On persuasion, the second terrorist surrendered," the Northern Command of Army said in a tweet.

Operation Hanjipora is still in progress.

(With ANI inputs)

