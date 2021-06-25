Shopian: 1 terrorist killed, another surrenders with AK rifle after encounter with security forces

Follow us on Image Source : MANISH PRASAD, INDIA TV Security forces encounter with terrorists in Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir.

A terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces while another surrendered in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said.

"The second terrorist of proscribed outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) surrendered along with an AK 56 rifle during the encounter. Search is still going on," the police said.

The firefight between LeT terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

The search operation turned into an encounter after terrorists opened fire on the security forces personnel, drawing retaliation.

