Jammu and Kashmir: Suspected drone activity reported in Arnia

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday (March 5) reported a suspected drone activity in the general area of Arnia in the Jammu district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The BSF in a statement said that a humming sound of a "suspected" drone was heard at about 4.10 am today.

"A humming sound of suspected drone was heard today at about 4:10 am by troops of BSF in general area of Arnia (Jammu, J&K). Troops fired towards the direction of the sound. Area cordoned with help of Police. Search being conducted," the BSF said.

Further details to follow in this regard.

