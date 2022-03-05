Jammu and Kashmir: Suspected drone activity reported in Arnia

Saturday, March 05, 2022
     
 Live tv
The BSF in a statement said that a humming sound of a "suspected" drone was heard at about 4.10 am today.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
Jammu Published on: March 05, 2022 8:39 IST
Jammu and Kashmir, Suspected drone activity, Arnia sector
J&K: Suspected drone activity reported in Arnia.

Highlights

  • BSF on Mar 5 reported a suspected drone activity in general area of Arnia
  • BSF in a statement said that a humming sound of "suspected" drone was heard today
  • Further details to follow

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday (March 5) reported a suspected drone activity in the general area of Arnia in the Jammu district of Jammu and Kashmir. 

The BSF in a statement said that a humming sound of a "suspected" drone was heard at about 4.10 am today.

"A humming sound of suspected drone was heard today at about 4:10 am by troops of BSF in general area of Arnia (Jammu, J&K). Troops fired towards the direction of the sound. Area cordoned with help of Police. Search being conducted," the BSF said.

Further details to follow in this regard.

