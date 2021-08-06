Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Encounter breaks out in J&K's Rajouri

An encounter started on Friday between terrorists and security forces in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

"Contact with terrorists established at Thanamandi Rajouri. Police and Army on the spot," the police said.

The gunfight took place after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire triggering the encounter.

