Jammu and Kashmir: Police recovers huge cache of arms and ammunition in Bandipora

Jammu and Kashmir : In a major blow to the intentions of terrorist groups operating across the Line of Control (LOC), the Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police recovered a huge stock of arms and ammunition from Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district on Friday.

The recovered ammunitions included seven AK-47 assault rifles and 21 magazines of AK-47 among others. The security and police forces in the state launched a search and cordon operation in the area after receiving intel from sources.

The operation was launched along Naushera Nard to the Line of Control in the Gurez Sector of Kupwara District. The police said that after three days of search, a hideout was found along the Nala on Thursday (September 29) very close to the LOC.

The security forces recovered 7 AK Rifles, 2 Chinese Pistols, 13 Chinese Grenades, 21 AK magazines, 4 pistol magazines, 1190 ammunition and 132 Pistol ammunition.

According to officials, the recovery of such a huge amount of ammunition has come as a major setback to the terrorist groups who had plans to fuel violence in Kashmir Valley. The police further said that war-like stocks of arms were likely to be transported off to Bandipora and other districts of the state.

