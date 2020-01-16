Image Source : PTI Police directed to strengthen border highway checkpoints in Samba (Representational Image)

Ahead of the Republic Day celebrations, authorities on Thursday directed police to strengthen the checkpoints on roads leading to the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, officials said. These directions have been passed to the top police officers in view of the heightened threat perception. Samba SSP Shakti K Pathak held a meeting with top officers of the Army, intelligence bureau and police to discuss the security arrangements.

During the meeting, they discussed various inputs received from the higher formations. The officers were advised to remain extra-vigilant to avert any untoward incident.

The Samba SSP directed all the station house officers (SHOs) and supervisory officers to collect information of tenants residing in and around the venues earmarked for Republic Day celebrations across the district.

Pathak directed them to strengthen the checkpoints on roads and establish joint checkpoints at selected places in view of the present security scenario.