Jammu and Kashmir: 2 terrorists killed in encounter in Kulgam

With the killing of one more terrorist, a total of two terrorists have been killed in an encounter in South Kashmir's Kulgam district on Saturday even as the search operations are continuing.

"Kulgam Encounter Update: One more #unidentified #terrorist killed. #Search going on. Further details shall follow," the J&K Police tweeted.

The encounter started after security forces got an input about the presence of terrorists at Arrah area in Kulgam.

As the security forces cordoned off the area and zeroed in on the spot, where the terrorists were hiding. They came under a heavy volume of fire, drawing retaliation of the security forces which triggered the encounter.

