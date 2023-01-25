J&K: Ahead of R-Day, Army busts two terrorist hideouts, recovers weapons in Poonch

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Major success ahead of R-Day celebration

Ahead of the Republic Day celebration, Army busted two hideouts of terrorists in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

One hideout has been busted in Ratta Jabara forest and another in Dhoba forest, said an Army official.

Arms and ammunition in a large quantity recovered from these hideouts, he added.

Security forces recovered a cache of arms and ammunition, including two AK rifles, during a search operation, officials said.

A search operation was launched by Army troops and assisted by police and CRPF in Kalai Top, Shiendra, Ratta Jabbar and adjoining areas, they added.

During the search operation, they recovered two AK rifles, three magazines and 35 rounds of ammunition, the he added..

Earlier on January 15, security forces busted a terrorist hideout in Poonch, leading to the recovery of a huge quantity of arms, ammunition and explosives.

The hideout was busted during a joint operation by the police and the Army at Bahian Wali village in Surankote tehsil.

Three AK assault rifles, a box containing 10 grenades, a grenade thrower and some ammunition were recovered, the officials said.

Also Read: J&K: 2 Lashkar terrorists killed in Budgam encounter

Latest India News