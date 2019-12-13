Image Source : ANI Jamia students clash with Delhi police after march opposing CAB stopped

Students of the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University clashed with Delhi police personnel who lathi-charged students outside Jamia Millia Islamia and also used tear gas in a bid to scatter the agitating students who were marching to Parliament to oppose the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019.

The protesters had called for a march to Parliament House from the university campus to express their opposition to the passage of Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 in the parliament. The march was called by the Left-leaning All India Students Association (AISA). AISA had also staged a protest against the law at Jantar Mantar before it was passed in the Rajya Sabha.

Hundreds of students had gathered outside Jamia Millia Islamia to march to Parliament before they were stopped by police.

The students accused the police of using force against them by using canes and tear gas.

(With inputs from PTI and IANS)

