Jaipur: BJP protests against Congress govt over unemployment, law and order situation in state

Several Bharatiya Janata Party workers on Saturday thronged streets of Jaipur on Saturday and held a protest against the Congress-led state government. The workers raised their voice over several issues including the law and order situation, unemployment and farm loan waiver in Rajasthan. Heavy security was also deployed in view of the protest.

Speaking to news agency ANI, BJP leader Ramcharan Bohra said, "In Rajasthan, we do not feel that there is a government. The number of robberies and atrocities against women is increasing."

"The amount of the electricity bills are also increasing rapidly. Farmers' loans were promised to be waived off but that did not happen. Unemployed youth was also not catered to. Congress leaders in the state are not paying heed to the concerns of the public." , he added.

Meanwhile, BJP also rigourously protested against the Rajasthan Compulsory Registration of Marriages (Amendment) Bill, 2021 that was passed on Saturday amid heavy opposition. BJP MLA Ashok Lahoti described the bill as a 'black chapter' in the history of the state assembly.

(With ANI Inputs)

