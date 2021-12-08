'Bahubalis' in Bihar politics unstoppable: Jailed ex-RJD MLA displays political muscle at hospital

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Jailed ex-RJD MLA Raj Ballabh Yadav

'Bahubalis' are not new to Bihar politics. Even after 15 years past-RJD's era which was infamous for rampant crime, 'bahubalis' continue to rule the roost in the state's politics.

In yet another show of muscle power, a former RJD MLA, a convict in a rape case of a minor girl, was seen holding a 'janta darbaar' at a hospital in Patna where he had gone for a check-up with police cover.

Former MLA Raj Ballabh Yadav, now suspended from the RJD, represented the Nawada seat in the Legislative Assembly between 2015 and 2018. He was convicted by a local court in Patna in December 2018 in a rape case.

A video of Raj Ballabh holding a 'janta darbaar' at the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS) in Patna is being widely circulated on the internet. Although the jailed politician was taken to hospital for regular check-ups, police officials and people belonging to his constituency were seen giving him a rousing welcome.

The former MLA was served a meal consisting of several dishes and he held a 'brainstorming' session with people of his constituency. Raj Ballabh's MLA wife was also present at the meeting.

Notably, Raj Ballabh and five others were in December 2018 sentenced to life in jail and slapped with a fine of Rs 50,000 for raping a minor girl in 2016. He was convicted under Section 376 (punishment for rape) of IPC and Sections 4 and 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

